Mark Brown Sr., age 69, of Lake Charles, La., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born to Frank and Margie Brown on Jan. 29, 1950. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a businessman who also owned and operated Brown's Grocery Store in Lake Charles for many years. He was a generous man to his community and all knew him. His humor and love for laughter will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margie Brown; and a brother, Tony Brown.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Hilda Bilbo Brown of Lake Charles; children: Cassie Brown Jones of Sulphur, Mark Brown Jr. of Lake Charles, Nicole Brown Myers (Justin) of Lafayette, Joshua Brown (Amanda) of Dickinson, Texas, Byron Ramirez (Mona) of Lake Charles, and Neisha Hall of Lake Charles; 26 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Liz) of Sulphur, Jimmy (Janie) of Hackberry, Pat (Angie) of Grand Lake; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until time of service on Saturday. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Alvin Rideaux, Heart of Hospice, and the staff of Rosewood Nursing Home for their care during Mark's illness and passing.

A private inurnment service will be held at a later date.