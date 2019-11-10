|
On November 8, 2019, Mark Evans Wood completed his earthly mission and entered into eternal life into the arms of the one whose will he trusted (despite his own love for this life and those in it).
Mark was born on March 20, 1979 in Sulphur, LA. He was the second and last child born to Robert and Marie Wood, parents who raised him up in God's Word. Mark used his mischievousness and love for pranks to bring light and laughter into the lives of Robert, Marie and his older brother, Chad Wood. Mark and Chad spent their childhood days boating throughout the waterways of Southwest Louisiana, continuing their parents love for fishing. The two brothers also ventured out into the muddy marshes because of their love for hunting. Mark spent his childhood making cherished memories with many friends and family throughout the bayou state causing Louisiana to capture his heart for the rest of his life.
After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1997, Mark turned his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer into a reality, graduating from the police academy in 1998 at only 19 years old. Shortly after, he and his wife Ashley began their beautiful relationship, marrying March 16, 2002. Along with Ashley, Mark was blessed with to father three daughters, who were the light of his life: Alexis Nichole, Aidan Brooke and Adyson Clayre. His love for serving influenced many as he patrolled the streets of Sulphur. He coached his three daughter's soccer and softball teams, volunteered at church and delivered food, water and shelter to the least of these through Ashley's homeless ministry. Mark's humble character strengthened as he snubbed his nose at how the way this world defines a man…he had hands which fought crime yet oh-so-delicately painted his daughter's fingernails, curled their hair and even played barbie. He had a heart which fiercely defended justice yet tenderly loved Ashley…not only in big ways but the little everyday ways as he wasn't above helping her cook, clean and help their girls with their studies. Mark and Ashley's marriage was a breathtaking image of love, devotion, compassion, support and unity. They endured many hardships, although, they stood firmly upon the rock of Jesus Christ, whose life they had placed. Mark's impeccable ability in delivering humor to any situation birthed so much life into the mist of darkness...and those who surrounded him learned how to become masters of their own happiness, despite their circumstances. His remarkable ability to refrain from loving a single world possession taught others how to loosen their grips of material things in order to cradle the everlasting ones. Do not mistake this for lack of love for this life and the many blessings which God bestowed upon him. Mark wanted, so desperately, to be granted the gift of more time on this earth…but he trusted the Granter vs. the time granted, the Healer more than the healing. Mark's tenacity and will to live during his cancer fight taught us what he has always lived by; today's the day for mattering things. His work ethic was nothing short of inspiring...show up early, keep your head down and out of politics, go over and beyond, leave late and repeat no matter how you feel. Mark did exactly that throughout 18 years of police work where he was promoted to lieutenant and finally, to captain. He carried that work ethic to Cameron LNG where he became a security supervisor leading up to his cancer treatments, choosing to return to work three short weeks after the treatment ended and remained there until his final stretch of life.
Because of the way Mark chose to live his 40 years of life, his absence will leave behind an immense void in so many hearts…a void no man can ever fill. Although, a way in which all can honor him is to place your lives onto the solid rock of Jesus Christ, live selflessly, laugh often, refuse to take yourself so seriously, embrace mattering things and release the rest, decide which bridges to burn and which ones to cross, serve God by serving others, live abundantly, understand that making someone else happy adds to your own happiness, quit chasing unattainable things in order to cherish the time you have, work hard and build a life worthy to the one who gave you life. He would want husbands to unapologetically and faithfully love their wives, and fathers to heavily invest in their children's lives…he would say, "That is how you change the world, by changing theirs."
Mark is survived by his wife, Ashley Wood and their three daughters, Alexis, Aidan and Adyson all of Deridder; his father, Robert Wood of Seymour, Tennessee; mother in law and father in law, Keith and Stefani Ortego of Ragley; grandmother, Trudy Poole of Sulphur; his brother, Chad Wood and his wife, Michele and their four children, Mollie, Bentley, Noah and Emma all of Sulphur; brother and sister in law, Gokay and Amber Ormanci and their two children, Emma and Maddox all of Lake Charles; his sister in law, Ashley Ortego of Moss Bluff; his brother and sister in law Jared and Laura Campbell and their two children, Rhett and Judson all of Benton, LA; his brother and sister in Christ, Shane and Sonja Tucker of Deridder; and many precious cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur from 5-9 PM. Visitation will resume Tuesday morning at Deridder First Baptist Church from 10 AM until the time of service. Services for Mark will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deridder First Baptist Church with Pastor Garrett West officiating. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Nov. 10, 2019