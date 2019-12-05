|
Mark Roland Dieter, 67, of Houston, Texas, died at 3:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in a Houston, Texas, hospital.
Mr. Dieter was born March 10, 1952, in Staten Island, N.Y., was a 1970 graduate of LaGrange High School, graduated from McNeese State University, and has lived in Houston for number of years. He was the owner and operator of Falling Water Irrigation. Mark will be remembered as a wonderful musician and was part of various bands in Lake Charles throughout the years, including Paranoid. He was an avid Chess player, founding the Lake Charles Chess Club, and was member of the Chess Club in Houston. Mark was also an Eagle Scout and served as a long-time counselor at Camp Edgewood. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed the Houston Rockets, Houston Texans and the Houston Astros.
Mr. Dieter is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vikki Dieter; daughter, Amanda Rose Garcia and husband Rob; two grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Slattery and husband Philip; and brothers, Robert F. Dieter Jr. and wife Julie and Richard Dieter and wife Deborah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Robert Dieter Sr.
His service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. A gathering of family members and friends will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 5, 2019