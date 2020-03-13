|
Mark Wayne Courville, age 56, of Vinton, La., passed away suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020, at a local hospital in Lake Charles. Mark was born March 11, 1963, in Barstow, Calif.
Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mark loved spending time with his family, and was known to be a father figure to many other children. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Joseph Courville and Marie Louise Moody Courvile.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Noi Courville; three children, David Smith, Mark Courville and wife Hollye, and Ashley Trahan and husband Jeremy; seven grandchildren, Brooklynn, Jacob, Jordan, Brennan, Zoey, Zara and Jax, all of Vinton, La.; sisters, Quinnetta DeVargas and husband Chris of Natchitoches, La., Terry DeLeon and husband Rick of Vinton, La., and Latesha Asher and husband Dustin of Mississippi; brother, Earl Courville and wife Debbie of Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton, and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Chapel in Vinton, La. Burial for Mark will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020