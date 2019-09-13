|
Marlon Brando "Putt" Lewis Sr., 63, was born May 16, 1956, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Paul and Gladys Lubin Lewis.
A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he was a 1974 graduate of Washington High School and attended Grambling State University. Putt retired from UPS after 30 years of service. He departed this life at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 4, 2019, in a local hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Deborah Lewis; two daughters, Bridgette Lewis (Terrance) Brown and Antionette Robinson; two sons, Marlon Brando Lewis Jr. and Terrence (Stephanie) Robinson; two sisters, Joyce Lindsey and Rosalee (Robert) Wilkins; eight grandchildren, Javon, Charles, Jakoby, D'Monte, Drake, Terrence Jr., Destiny and Jayda; sisters-in-law, Alice Milburn, Linda Clayton, Mary McNeal, Jacqueline Rideau and Laray (Roosevelt) Hensley; brothers-in-law, Ronald Lartigue, Kato Robinson Jr. and Michael Lartigue; best friends, Harry Williams, Martin Jacobs and Wade Carlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Leah Joy and Julian Jamaal Alexander; sister, Anna Marie Tutson; brothers, Joe Lewis and Wilbert Lewis; and mother-in-law, Leola Lartigue.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Owens. Eulogy by Pastor Marvin L Durgan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Sept. 13, 2019