Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Steven Maddox


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marshall Steven Maddox Obituary
Marshall Steven Maddox, 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at High Hope Care Center in Sulphur. He was born to his late parents, Mark and Blanche Maddox, on Sept. 17, 1938, in Pitkin, where he was raised.
Left to remember are his two sons, James Maddox and wife Denise of DeQuincy, Barry Maddox and wife Rachael of Bend, Ore.; one brother, Houston Maddox and wife Mary of Pitkin; three grandchildren, Matthew Maddox, Staci Maddox, and Caleb Maddox.
In his early years after graduating from Pitkin High School, Steve worked many odd jobs but mainly worked in the family's slaughter house and meat processing business. Later he moved his family to Moss Bluff and continued his trade as a carpenter working in the Lake Charles area.
Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date at Blue Branch Cemetery in Pitkin.
Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now