Marshall Steven Maddox, 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at High Hope Care Center in Sulphur. He was born to his late parents, Mark and Blanche Maddox, on Sept. 17, 1938, in Pitkin, where he was raised.

Left to remember are his two sons, James Maddox and wife Denise of DeQuincy, Barry Maddox and wife Rachael of Bend, Ore.; one brother, Houston Maddox and wife Mary of Pitkin; three grandchildren, Matthew Maddox, Staci Maddox, and Caleb Maddox.

In his early years after graduating from Pitkin High School, Steve worked many odd jobs but mainly worked in the family's slaughter house and meat processing business. Later he moved his family to Moss Bluff and continued his trade as a carpenter working in the Lake Charles area.

Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date at Blue Branch Cemetery in Pitkin.

Service entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy. Published in American Press on June 7, 2019