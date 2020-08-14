Martha Akers, 79, of Sulphur, La., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Martha was born on Nov. 17, 1940, in Hemphill, Texas, to L.M. (Pete) and Jolene Smith. She was known most of all for her loving adventurous spirit, loving to travel, and being around friends and family. Mrs. Akers enjoyed her life painting, playing bingo, and quilting with her church family at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She will always be remembered for dancing and listening to music with her favorite dancing partner and loving husband for 53 years, John Akers. She was affectionately known as grandma to everyone that ever met her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Jennifer Boudreaux and husband Carlton Jr. of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Christen Barrow and husband Raymond III of Sulphur, and Michelle Aileen Duhon and husband Justin of Orange, Texas; one great-grandchild, James Leo Barrow; one brother, Clinton Smith and wife Vivian; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins; sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith of Sulphur, La.; and her brother-in-law, Wayne Akers and wife Henrietta of Carlyss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Billy Ray Smith; and loving husband, John Akers.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home and will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South. The Rev. Tim Norris will officiate the service.

A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Martha.

