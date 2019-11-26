|
Martha Cornett Fuller, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Martha spent her early childhood years on the family farm in Bell City. She went to elementary school and high school in Bell City and graduated from McNeese State College in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Education. She met and married the love of her life, Johnny Fuller from Westlake, and soon after Johnny joined the U.S. Army and, together, they started and raised a family.
While Martha had many accomplishments, she was most proud of building a very successful business of raising show quality Miniature Dachshunds. At one time her kennel, Wildwood Miniature Dachshunds, was one of the top miniature Dachshund show kennels in the United States.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 61 years, Johnny Fuller; and a daughter, Suzanne Fuller Riggs, both of Westlake; two sons, David Fuller (Jennie) and Jeff Fuller (Katherine), Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Ryan and Marinee` Riggs, Allison and William Fuller, and Luke and Bryn Fuller; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Audrey Riggs.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will take place in the place she most loved and cherished.
Published in American Press on Nov. 26, 2019