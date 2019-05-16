Martha Daughenbaugh Moore, 76, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:54 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Moore was born on June 26, 1942, in Little Rock, Ark., where she was raised and was a graduate of Mableville High School. She moved to Shreveport, La., where she raised her boys and retired as a teacher's aide for Caddo Parish. Mrs. Moore later moved to Lake Charles where she has lived for the past 20 years and belonged to the Westlake United Methodist Church.

She will be remembered for her giving and thoughtful ways. Mrs. Moore was a loving grandmother who put everyone before herself. She also took interest in fishing, NASCAR, and any and every sport that kept a score. She was very involved with St. Luke's Methodist Church in Shreveport while her children were growing up. She was always at the youth group events and supported the church youth in any way she could. From programs to helping on retreats, to driving the youth group to Florida and Tennessee for youth trips several times. She followed her children's athletics and even coached a Little League baseball team at a time when there were no women coaching boys Little League. She loved to fish, with Toledo Bend and Caddo Lake being her favorite lakes, with Crappie fishing at night being her favorite.

Those left to cherish her memory are two loving sons, Tom Agee II of Clear Water, Fla., and Larry Agee (Tina) of Moss Bluff; and six beloved grandchildren, Thomas III, Emily, Sarah, Taylor, Adam and Vanessa Agee.

She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Thomas Agee; her second husband, Roger Moore; and a sister, Deanna Breazeale.

Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.