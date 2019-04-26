Martha Joyce Woods Kelley, 81, made her journey home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

She was a native of Sulphur for many years, and a 1956 graduate of Sulphur High School.

Martha was involved with her church parish through the PREP program and Generations of Faith. In addition, her time was well spent following her children and grandchildren through their various activities. She thoroughly enjoyed her time at her favorite get away, Toledo Bend, as well as spending time with her "sewing" group and fellow classmates.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, David Kelley; her children, Christene Kelley Bourgeois (Ben), Mindy Kelley Darby (Phil), Brent Kelley (Desiree), Lanie Kelley Landry (John), Kim Kelley Stoker (Scott), Dawn Kelley LeBato (Scott); 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nedia Broussard Woods; and her only sibling, A.J. Woods.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss. Father Eddie Richard will officiate. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South under the direction of Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Bourgeois II, Clay Politz, David Kelley III, Garrett Landry, Derrick Berry and Davis Wells. Visitation is Friday, April 26, 5 to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. when we leave for Mass. Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary