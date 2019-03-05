Martha Louise Gillman, 60, passed away on March 1, 2019.

Martha was born in Lake Charles and lived most of her life in Cameron Parish. She is a graduate of South Beauregard High School, SOWELA Technical Community College and McNeese State University. In her free time, she enjoyed coloring, playing bingo, watching Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Gillman; son, Matthew Gillman; brother, Donald LeDoux; four grandchildren, Linda, Baileigh, Clayton and Dakota; and son-in-law, Michael Sloan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Winnie LeDoux; brother, Daivd LeDoux; sister, Linda LeDoux; and sister, Gloria Cart.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Lake Community Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home, and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary