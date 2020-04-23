|
|
By both the broadest and most narrow definition, the foremost template for Steel Magnolias everywhere has passed on from us all.
Martha Nell Matlock, 82, passed away Monday, April 20, in Lake Charles, La.
Martha was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Shreveport, La., to parents J.C. and Mattie Matlock and proudly raised to adulthood in Plain Dealing. Martha's life reflected the intellect, love, humor and generosity she bestowed upon family and friends throughout her time here on Earth. Her earliest "career" years were dedicated to her three children in whom she instilled the unshakable values of family, work, education and kindness. Martha's career outside the home was highlighted by her employment at the Shreveport Journal and Shreveport Times where she served as a newspaper librarian, research assistant and invaluable "Girl Friday" to all reporters who were capable of recognizing her immeasurable talents.
An active and enthusiastic supporter of the Shreveport theater community, Martha served on the Times Drama Team Judges panel and considered "good theater" as essential to humanity as clean water and clean air. Martha was unofficially adopted by members of the Sons of Italy Heritage Club, Bossier-Shreveport, for her consistent support of Mama Mia's restaurant and deep-rooted love of all things Italian – especially the food.
Martha's love of books, second only to her love of family, was brought to full fruition in her last occupation before retirement, at the Bossier Parish Library. Serving as a reference librarian to her community, she was able to impact countless numbers of children and adults with her passion for learning and insatiable quest for knowledge.
Martha's family will forever feel the loss of a mother, a sister, a grandmother and a friend but they will forever receive the gift of her graceful navigation of a life well lived and a legacy worth leaving.
Martha was preceded in death by her father, J.C.; and mother, Mattie Matlock. She is survived by her three children, Mark (Anne) Fernandez, Jay (Patsy) Fernandez and Libby Leone; grandchildren, Rachael (Thomas) Alleman, Mattie Leone, John Sessums, Thomas Fernandez and Robert Fernandez; great-grandchildren, Knox and Myles. Surviving siblings include Homer (Alpha) Matlock and June Carroll.
A memorial service will be planned for a date later this year and announced by family to friends and loved ones under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts may be made on behalf of Martha to www.carc.us or by calling CARC, Inc. at 337.433.3620.
"Strength just comes in one brand – You get up at sunrise and meet what they send you and keep your hair combed." -- Reynolds Price
Published in American Press on Apr. 23, 2020