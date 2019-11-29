|
Martha Ott, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in a local care facility.
Martha was born on Feb. 15, 1924, in Missoula, Mont., to Benjamin and Viola King. She retired from South Central Bell as a supervisor after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Eastern Star and taught Sunday School at Boulevard Baptist Church and care facilities in the area for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the VIC (Very Important Christians) group.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Verna Foreman, Arlene Jordan (John), Gail Hebert (Richard), Marilyn Landry (Allen) and Lori Wright (Fred); 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cullen Carlton Ott; grandson, Christopher Paul Jordan; and her siblings.
Her funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mel Yorks will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 29, 2019