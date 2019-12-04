|
|
Martha Vallee, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born to her late parents, Nathan and Elva Mae Ragland on Jan. 1, 1941. Some of her hobbies included working crossword puzzles and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by numerous cousins and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Martha's life will beat 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with Bro. Steve James officiating. Visitation will begin at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be held at a later time at Prien Memorial Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019