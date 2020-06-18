Martin E Lantier, age 86, of Sulphur, La., went to his Eternal Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Martin was born on Nov. 11, 1933 in Scott, La.

Martin was a longtime resident of Sulphur, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved cooking, "working in them flower beds," and spending time in the marsh duck blinds. Above all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Breaux Lantier; and his parents, Edward and Edithe Lantier.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his four children, Brenda Lantier, Sandra Ancelet and husband Billy, Glen Lantier, Roxanne Weekley and husband Benny; seven grandchildren, Charles Simon, Martin Simon, Jessica Wright, Sara Penalber, Darla Lantier, Laken Boudreaux and Chad Fruge; three sisters; one brother; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Service will be led by Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store