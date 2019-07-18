Martin James "Marty" Bee, 68, of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in a local hospital.

Marty was born Dec. 22, 1950. He was raised in Minneapolis, MN by his parents, Rufus and Kathleen Bee. He attended San Diego City College and earned his bachelor's degree from Long Beach State University. He earned his master's degree in graphic design from Syracuse University. Marty served as a Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam War. He met and married the love of his life, Connie, at Lakewood First Baptist Church in Long Beach, Calif., in 1982.

They moved to Lake Charles in 1987, and Marty began his teaching career at McNeese State University in Graphic Design. He recently retired after 31 years. He was an extremely gifted artist and storyteller. He was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church of Lake Charles, where he spent countless hours helping wherever there was a need.

Marty was never ashamed of his Christian faith, and he gladly used his talents to further the kingdom. He took on the challenges of being a part of something bigger than himself, and was reluctant to take any credit for his generosity. He loved classic cars and model trains, but most of all, he loved Jesus, his precious Connie, and his boys.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 36 years, Connie Bee; two sons, Tyler Scott and Colin Anthony Bee; one brother, Michael Thomas Bee of Minneapolis, Minn.; and one sister, Rita Mary Gauger of Hays, Kan. He is preceded in death by his parents and siste Karen Bee Warnke.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the North Venue at Trinity Baptist Church. Reverend Jerry Parmentier will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Published in American Press on July 18, 2019