Homegoing service for Marvin A. Baggett, 90, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Indian Village United Pentecostal Church. The Rev. Scott Benoit, the Rev. Terry Bushnell and the Rev. Delbert Herrin will officiate. Interment will follow at LeBlanc Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors from 1-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Indian Village United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.
First of all we give thanks for the gift God gave us in a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend in the form of Marvin Albert Baggett. He was an unsung hero in his family's eyes.
Marvin was born, April 11, 1929, to Luther and Hazel Baggett. He married his sweetheart, Earline "Sally" Baggett, on April 10, 1948. They were married for 66 years. After his wife, Earline passed away he was blessed again to find another sweetheart and married Ouida Baggett, June 26, 2015. He was self-employed all of his life. His work ethics were unparalleled. As a young man he joined his father in the logging and sawmill business. In the 1950s he began a long career of cross country trucking, contracting to Mayflower and United Van Lines. In 1974 he decided to quit the long distance haul to be at home with his family and the grandchildren that were on their way. He formed Baggett Trucking and operated that business, as well as, manager of Southern Silica until 1998 when he retired. He may not have had a business anymore but he never quit working. He was a faithful member of Indian Village United Pentecostal Church until his health began to fail, but his heart was always there. Marvin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Marvin's memory include his wife, Ouida Baggett; son, Timothy Baggett and wife Sue of Moss Bluff; his daughter, June Savant and husband Tyrone of Kinder; five grandchildren, Jared Savant and wife Tanya, Ashley Marcantel, and Blake Savant, all of Kinder, Jill Mahoney and husband John of Pearland, Texas, Glyn Baggett and wife Rhesa of Brentwood, Tenn.; nine great-grandchildren, Lindsay Andreas and husband Cody, Abigayle Dodd and husband Cameron, Mallory, Sidney, Brynley, Makenzie, Josie and Cali; and two great-great grandchildren, Liam and Hayes.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Earline "Sally" Baggett; parents, Luther M. and Hazel Baggett; and one brother, Horace Baggett.
He was a great provider, encourager, counselor, advisor…a giant of a man! There will be a huge void in our lives. The impact he had on our lives will live on in us forever.
Published in American Press on Dec. 10, 2019