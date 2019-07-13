|
Marvin Langley
Jan. 18, 1929
July 12, 2019
KINDER - Marvin Langley, 90, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korea War and member of Hebron Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, JoAnn Buller husband Norman of Elton, Wanda Fontenot and husband Billy of Kinder, Joey Langley and wife Debbie of Kinder; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheita Langley; son Earnie Langley; 15 brothers; and one sister.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Hext will officiate. Military Honors will follow in Green Oak Cemetery of Kinder. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder Monday, July 15, 2019, and will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Published in American Press on July 14, 2019