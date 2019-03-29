Home

Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Marvin Parker
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pine Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Hill Baptist Church
Marvin Parker Obituary
Funeral service for Marvin Parker, 84, of Leesville, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Pine Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Tri Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Leesville. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3 – 9 p.m. at the church.
Marvin was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in Leesville, La., to his parents, William and Laura Higginbotham Parker. He passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his residence in Leesville.
He retired from Boise in DeRidder and was a deacon at Pine Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years.
He was always willing to help people out no matter the situation.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Aline Parker.
Left to cherish his memory is his sons, Paul Parker and Danny Parker, both of Leesville, La.; brother, Bobby Ray Parker of Leesville, La.; sister, Mamie Jones of Leesville, La.; and grandson, David Alex Lindsay.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2019
