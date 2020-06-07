Marvin Timothy Baggett
1951 - 2020
Mr. Marvin Timothy Baggett died peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Pearland, Texas at the age of 68.
Tim was born on July 9, 1951 in Lake Charles, La to Marvin Alvin Baggett and Annie Earline Almany Baggett. He graduated from Reeves High School in 1969 and went on to attend McNeese State University before joining the Army-National Guard. He married Sue, his sweetheart, in 1972. He owned and operated Baggett Trucking Company and then became a safety manager for RSC.
Tim was the most loving, spiritual, compassionate man, that loved his family, and most of all, his God. He was known for his compassion for others and constant encouragement for the downhearted. He had a servant's heart and was an amazing leader, teacher, and friend.
Tim is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue Marcin Baggett; daughter, Jill Mahoney, and husband, John; son, Glyn Baggett, and wife, Rhesa; grandchildren, Abigayle Dodd, and husband, Cameron, Sid Holley, Brynlee Laughlin, Josie Baggett, and Cali Baggett; great-grandchild, Liam Dodd; sister, June Savant, and husband, Tyrone; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sally, and his father, Marvin.
His funeral service will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church. Reverend Tim Mahoney, Reverend Ken Gurley, Reverend Tyler Walea, and Reverend Jared Pugh will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be Wednesday, June 10, in Creel Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

Published in American Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

