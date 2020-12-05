Mary Alice Erwin Shoults, 80 of DeQuincy, was born Feb. 24, 1940 and left this earthly life on Dec. 2, 2020 to be with her Savior, our dad, her brothers and parents. Oh what a reunion they are having.

Let us tell you a story about a beautiful lady, who took one look at our dad and said to her family, "One day I'm gonna marry that man". She did! That marriage brought them five terrific kids. Our mom only knew work, she was a professional seamstress and many women came through our home that mom made clothes for, including myself. She found her niche in sewing even in the upholstery shop for so many years. She later began to serve the needs of families by selling insurance for Magnolia Life, then over 20 years selling pre-arranged funerals for Hixson Funeral Home. Mom grew up on a farm in Anacoco, La. where she along with her family, planted, grew, picked and canned nearly every vegetable known to a farmer's family. Along with her family they did what was necessary.

There was one thing, if you were in your right mind, you wouldn't want to do. Ride in a vehicle with her driving. Our mom was the worst driver we ever saw. She wrecked nearly every vehicle she owned. The craziest one was her reaching in the backseat for a change of shoes and then hit the car in front of her.

Mom believed in family-she didn't like her siblings or her kids arguing. Some of her life was wrought with challenges especially physically for herself, losing eyesight in her left eye and our dad losing sight in his right eye. We told them if they put their heads together they had one good pair of eyes. Losing the love of her life, our dad and having to watch a horrible syndrome effect three of her sons weighed heavy on her heart.

Our mom was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Fannie Bell Erwin; two brothers, William and Lindsey Erwin, Sr, and her husband, our dad Henry Aaron Shoults.

She had to leave behind her five children who loved her so much, William Shoults and wife Joan of Gillette, WY, David Shoults and partner Rhonda Jarriel of St. Augustine, FL, Alicia Anthony and wife Suzanne Hogan of Lake Charles, LA, Ronald Shoults and wife Becky of Porter, Texas. and Jason Shoults of DeQuincy, LA. and her dear sister and best friend Frances Soo and husband, Al of Denham Springs, La.; grandchildren, David Shoults ll, Rebecca Shoults, Melinda Anthony Castillo, Lindee Anthony, Angelica Shoults Woodward, and Zoe Hogan; great grandchildren, Giovanni, Xavier, Marissa, Leilani and Jazlynn Castillo; a very special former son in-law, Darrell Anthony and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for mom will be Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy and will resume Monday at 9 a.m. with services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be 2:30 p.m. at Beech Grove Methodist Cemetery in Anacoco, La.

Mom's Pallbearers will be William Shoults, David Shoults, Michael Mills, Chet Duncan, David Landry and Darrell Richard. Honorary Pallbearers, Ronald Shoults and Jason Shoults.

