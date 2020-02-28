|
Mary Aline Fontenot was born in Lake Charles, La., on Sept. 3, 1957, to Rita Gallow and Phillip Fontenot. She is a life long resident of Lake Charles and a 1975 graduate of Washington High School.
Shortly after graduation, Mary married her high school sweetheart, Charlie Ceasar Jr., and from that union, four beautiful children were born: Charlie III (Amy), Melissa (Ryan) Reed, Brandon, and Sara (John) Thomas. Her children then blessed her with 11 grandchildren.
She also enjoyed shopping, reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Mary accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was an active member of Christian Baptist Church of Lake Charles.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Linda Rideau, Gloria Fontenot, both of Lake Charles, and Tajuanna Thibodeaux of Houston, Texas; one brother, Paul Fontenot of Memphis, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and brother, Joseph Fontenot Sr.
Funeral service for Mary will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Christian Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020