Mary Andrews Bargeman was born on April 6, 1927, in Cameron, La., to the late James and Edith Andrews. She was one of eight children born to their unification. She was united in matrimony to Raphael Bargeman in 1949. To that union they were blessed with a daughter, Gilda "Beatty" Bargeman, who preceded her in death and adopted daughter Mary Ruth Andrews.

Mary accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a very devoted and faithful member of the Bargeman Memorial Church of God in Christ, in Cameron, La. She served on the finance and hospitality committees for many years. After Hurricane Rita, she became a member of The New Beginnings Church of God in Christ in Sulphur, La. She was dedicated and committed to serving God and living a Christian life. She always found the good in everyone no matter what and truly lived everyday according to the word of God. She loved people and made every effort to help everyone as best she could. She sincerely believed that God wanted her to be a servant to His people. She prayed for everyone daily because she knew that prayer was the solution to all of life's trials and tribulations.

Mary was truly a cook from her heart. When people came to visit, she always made food available for everyone, no matter who you were. Her passion was family and holiday gatherings. She loved her family and friends dearly and attended to them all. She always made everyone feel important, appreciated, acceptable, loved and welcome.

On Monday morning, May 20, 2019, Mary departed this life at a local hospital.

Mary leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband Raphael Bargeman, her daughter Mary (Gentry) Andrews-Davis, brother Norman Andrews, her granddaughter Courtney (Ronnie) Fountain, her grandson Corey (Cequoia) Davis, her great granddaughters, Elisiea Fountain, Korrie Davis, Kiarra Davis, great grandsons, Collin Fountain, Caiden Davis, Christian Davis, Oliver Davis, niceses, Jackie Fontenot, Sophie Andrews, Carol (Van) Godette, Rose Andrews, Patricia Scott special daughters Theresa LaSalle, Greta Faye January, nephews James Lee (Cheryl) Savoy, Wilbert (Charmaine) Fontenot, Jr., Philip Andrews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by parents, daughter Gilda Bargeman, special sons, Danny Ray and Nelson Andrews, sisters Sophie Savoy, Lula Andrews, Rose Fontenot, brothers Nelson Andrews, Allie Andrews, Willie Andrews, Asa Andrews, nephew Whitney Pradia and brother-in-law Wilbert Fontenot, Sr.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Derrick Gallien will officiate. Burial will follow at Bargeman Cemetery in Cameron. Published in American Press on May 23, 2019