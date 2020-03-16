Home

Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
View Map

Mary Ann Karam


1937 - 2020
Mary Ann Karam Obituary
Mary Ann Karam, 82, passed away on March 14, 2020, in Lake Charles. Born and raised in Oakdale, then later married her late husband, Henry, of 23 years, then moved to Kinder. Mary Ann enjoyed dancing, gardening, cooking, and "parlor" games. She loved sports and was a fan of LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. She attended McNeese State University where she received her Masters +30 degree in Elementary Education. She taught Kindergarten, then 5th grade at Kinder Elementary for more than 25 years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Jholeen (Paul) Cunningham of The Woodlands, Texas, Cheryl ( Jerry) Kingrey of Lake Charles, Paula Poole of Lake Charles, Kevin (Stephanie) Karam of Arnaudville, Renee Keller(Scott) of Terre Haute, In; and Sherri Ortego of Kinder, La; seventeen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary McPherson; husband, Henry Karam; son, David Karam; sisters, Georgia Benavides and Lynn McPherson and Betty Lou Spears; son in law, Garland Poole.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder, La. Burial will be held at Carter Cemetery in Kinder, La. Visitation will be held at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 3 p.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 16, 2020
