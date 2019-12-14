|
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paxton Hall at First United Methodist Church
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Paxton Hall at First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Mary Ann (Maxfield) Monk
1929 - 2019
Mary Ann Maxfield Monk, 90, of Lake Charles passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mary Ann was born on Aug. 19, 1929, in Lake Charles to Oscar Farrington Maxfield and Lucile McGowen Maxfield. She was a life-long resident of Lake Charles. Mary Ann graduated from Lake Charles High School as valedictorian of the Class of 1946. In 1950 she graduated from Duke University with a degree in Sociology. She studied to become a religious educator and dreamed of mission work abroad. Upon returning to Lake Charles, Mary Ann worked as Director of Religious Education for University Methodist Church, and as the first employed Director of the Wesley Foundation at McNeese.
On Aug. 18, 1951, Mary Ann married Boyce Clayton Monk at First Methodist Church in Lake Charles. As they welcomed children to the family, Mary Ann continued her church work as a tireless volunteer, especially supporting the United Methodist Women and the Caring Ministry of her church. She became, in effect, a missionary in her own town. Her leadership in church groups at the local, district, and state levels was an ongoing commitment throughout her life.
Mary Ann was also involved as a leader in many community organizations. She enjoyed helping with PTA and Camp Fire groups when her children were young. In later years, she and Boyce were devoted advocates and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity. Mary Ann's active volunteer work has benefitted many people over the years, but she would be the first to say that the gift of service is its own reward.
Mary Ann had a number of close friends who said she was the tie that bound them together, communicating by phone and email to keep their friendships up to date. Her closest friends from Lake Charles High School are still known as the PEPs. This group of young ladies wrote the lyrics of the LCHS alma mater, with Mary Ann contributing the line, "And when we leave these classrooms for fields of service wide, our thanks to Lake Charles High School we sing with deepest pride."
Mary Ann was an active member of DAR, tracing three family lines to ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. She was also an active member of the local Review Club and P.E.O. chapter, continuing her lifelong interest in academics and scholarship. Her social organizations included DMA, New Horizons, and the MM Embroidery Club, which her grandmother helped to establish in Lake Charles.
Above all, Mary Ann was the memory-keeper for her immediate family and her extended family on both sides. She was very diligent in keeping the connections between a vast number of relatives, sharing news and photos, rejoicing in each new child, encouraging each new endeavor, celebrating every milestone and accomplishment. She knew and shared the stories of her family, from years long past to the present date. Her agile mind and memory never failed her.
Mary Ann's beloved husband, Boyce Monk, died in 1997. Her sister, Virginia "Ginny" Maxfield Beidler, died in 2006. Mary Ann's daughter Ruth Monk Carter pre-deceased her in 2009.
Her surviving children, who will miss her daily, are Laura Monk of Lake Charles, Margaret Monk Harris and husband Wayne of Sulphur, William B. "Bill" Monk and wife Aimée of Lake Charles, and Marilyn Monk Powers and husband Larry of Sulphur Springs, Texas.
She is also survived by her dear brother and sister-in-law, Albert C. "Bert" Maxfield and wife Janice of Sulphur, nephew Don Maxfield and family of Sulphur, and nephew Joseph Beidler and family of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Mary Ann was extremely proud and supportive of her grandchildren: Leslie Powers, Julie Powers, Andy Powers, Margaret Monk Higgins, Lucie Monk Carter, Jim Monk, Anne Monk, Jack Monk, Meredith Harris Wiese, and Austin Harris. Her family now includes four great-grandchildren, with another expected in 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. The Rev. Weldon Bares and Rev. Katie Black will officiate. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be in Paxton Hall at First United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3–6 p.m., and on Monday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
To the many relatives, friends, and acquaintances who have supported our family with prayers, calls, and cards through these last few weeks, we express our deepest gratitude. You have helped to sustain us in this difficult time.
To the entire dedicated team of administrative staff, doctors, and nurses at Memorial Hospital: Our family is grateful for the outstanding, compassionate and professional care you provided to our mother and for the personal support you provided to each of us. In the whirlwind of constant care provided over the last 18 days, please excuse our inability to recall everyone involved, but we would like to specifically convey our thanks to: Drs. Jeffrey Balazsy, Kim Poludnianyk, Ben Thompson, R. Craig Broussard, Clifford Courville, Amanda Ellington, John Winterton, King White, and Frank Marrero; Palliative Care Coordinator Nancy Coffey, and nurses Ilea Nauts, Jennifer Wainwright, Jenny Bradley, Shantelle Richard, Blair Belanger, Alex Liles, and Michael Sonnier.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Flowers may be sent c/o Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Suggestions for memorial contributions are: First United Methodist Church / UMW, 812 Kirkman St., Lake Charles, LA 70601; McNeese Wesley Foundation, 501 E. Sale Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605; or Louisiana State Chapter P.E.O., 113 Kaffie Dr., Natchitoches, LA 71457.
