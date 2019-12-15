|
Mary Ann Maxfield Monk, 90, of Lake Charles, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. Mary Ann was born on Aug. 19, 1929, in Lake Charles to Oscar F. Maxfield and Lucile McGowen Maxfield. She was a life-long resident of Lake Charles.
On Aug. 18, 1951, Mary Ann married Boyce Clayton Monk in Lake Charles. He predeceased her in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Ruth Monk Carter.
Surviving children are Laura Monk of Lake Charles, Margaret Monk Harris and husband Wayne of Sulphur, William B. "Bill" Monk and wife Aimée of Lake Charles, and Marilyn Monk Powers and husband Larry of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. Visitation will be in Paxton Hall at First United Methodist Church from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
A complete obituary and further details may be viewed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Flowers may be sent c/o Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Suggestions for memorial contributions are: First United Methodist Church / UMW, 812 Kirkman St., Lake Charles, LA 70601; McNeese Wesley Foundation, 501 E. Sale Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605; or Louisiana State Chapter P.E.O., 113 Kaffie Dr, Natchitoches, LA 71457.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019