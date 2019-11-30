|
Mary Ann Rasberry, 66, of Sulphur, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, in her residence. She was a member of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur, and was retired after working in the area for many years. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, making homemade jelly, the outdoors, including fishing and crabbing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Heather Adams and husband Jason of Lake Charles, Mitch Smith and Haley Smith, both of Sulphur; nine grandchildren, Gabe Harleigh, Savannah, Olivia, Abby, Dakota, Sam, Evan and Jack; 4 siblings, Ronnie Rasberry, Mark Rasberry, Elizabeth Martin, and Matt Rasberry; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Smith; her parents, Stanley and Mary Rasberry; and siblings, Barbara and Damon.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. with a rosary at noon with visitation continuing until time of the service. Cremation will follow the service entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 30, 2019