Mary Ann passed after a brief illness but not until after a lifetime of living.
She always did it her way and didn't care what other people thought. Mary Ann was always the life of the party. She was a friend to many and helped countless people, she always fought for the underdog. She could often be found encouraging others. Her daily goal was always to help others. She lived a life of service to others providing assistance, finding resources, to help others grow and improve. She always valued educating others and did so whenever possible. She lived by the golden rule. While living at Lake Charles Care Center, she checked on residents daily and encouraged them to be involved in activities.
Mary Ann worked as a cook, waitress, teacher, clerk, bookkeeper, liaison, sitter and resource manager. Her proudest accomplishment, however ,were her three boys and her grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by father, Warren Roach; mother, Mary McClellan; sister, Marion "Bea" LeDoux; brother, George Roach; niece, Lydia Cash; and niece, Linda Pagel.
Left behind are three sons, George McGee (Ramona), children, Michael, Austin, Seth and Joseph; son, Patrick Fontenot (Jessica), children Makenzie, Slade and Ayson; son, Jeffery "Chef Jeff" Roach (Chionita), children Janna and Carleigh; siblings, Betty LaPointe, Janet Adams (Wyley), Michael W. Roach (Pauline), Michael P. Roach, Sue Fontenot, Warren Roach and Joe Roach (Elaine); good friends, Dianne Graves and Beth McGee; and numerous other family members, as well as countless brothers and sisters in Christ.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lake Charles Care Center and Amedysis Hospice. Both brought great comfort to Mary Ann and the family in this difficult time.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 2500 West Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, La. Fellowship to follow service. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christ Community Church, Families Helping Families or .
Published in American Press on Sept. 22, 2019