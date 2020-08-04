1/1
Mary Anne Stewart
1941 - 2020
Mary Anne Stewart, 79, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020, in a local hospital.
She was born to her late parents, Gerald and Lillie Rice on Feb. 27, 1941, in Vinton. Mary Anne was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton. She retired from the Calcasieu Parish School Board after many years of being a teacher's aide.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harvey Dale Stewart; her children, Connie Talley and husband John, and Bobby Stewart and wife Sherry, all of Vinton, and Ricky Stewart and wife Vivian of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Christopher Stewart, John Paul Talley and wife Alicia, Natalie Stewart, and Holli Stewart Huff; her great-grandchildren, Madison Stewart, Kyler Talley, Pyper Talley and Hudson Huff; her siblings, Troy Rice and Annette Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Lillie Rice; and a brother, Gerald Rice Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly, under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vinton.

Published in American Press on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
3376259171
