SUPHUR - Mary Christine Myers, 90, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in her daughter's residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and was a member of Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping on QVC.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Bowers of Carlyss; her grandchildren, Scott Bowers and wife, Laura, and Marcia Doucet and husband, Donavan; and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Shaylee Doucet, and Blaire and Reese Bowers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mervine J. Myers; her son-in-law, Joe A. Bowers; her parents, Jesse O'Quinn Sr. and Julia Vincent O'Quinn; and siblings, Ernest O'Quinn, Jesse O'Quinn Jr., Maude Ammerman and Geneva Ferguson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in Our Lady of Lasalette Catholic Church. The Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, M.S., will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary service at 6 p.m., and will resume at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 11, 2019