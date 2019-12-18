|
|
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel
|
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel
|
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
|
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Johnson and Brown Funeral Home
|
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Johnson and Brown Funeral Home
|
Graveside service
View Map
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Mary Daisy (Istre) Guillottee
1936 - 2019
|
|
|
Mary Daisy (Istre) Guillotte, 83, of Brookshire, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after battling Alzheimer's/Dementia for several years.
Daisy was born on Jan. 31, 1936, in Bell City, La. to Raymond Istre, Sr. and Melizia (Trahan) Istre. She grew up in Bell City and graduated from Bell City High School in 1954. On June 5, 1954, Daisy was united in marriage to Nelson J. Guillotte in Bell City. Daisy and Nelson have made their home in the Brookshire area where they have been members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 56 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, always supporting her kids, and their many activities and endeavors. Daisy was a professional seamstress that truly enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery. She also enjoyed fishing, canning, cooking, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and bowling.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Heart of Texas Hospice, especially Amanda Ray for her loving and attentive care toward mom for the last 15 months.
Daisy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Nelson Guillotte of Brookshire; son, Hubert Guillotte and wife, Tina, of Brookshire; daughters, Florinda Parnell of Brookshire, Texas, Vickie Meier and husband, Herc, of Fulshear, Texas, Cheryl Fawvor and husband, Dan, of Katy, Texas, Carol Obenberger and husband, Ric, of Deer Park, Texas, Suzanne Bockhorn and husband, Ronnie, of Brenham, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Broussard and Mernie Hill of Moselle, Miss.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Istre Sr. and Melizia Trahan Istre; son, Herbert Jules Guillotte; grandson, Hubert C. Guillotte, II; son-in-law, Harry Parnell Jr.; brothers, Harris Istre, Nelton Istre, Joe Istre, Raymond Istre Jr., Ray Istre, Wilford Istre; and sisters, Thelma Comeaux, Mayola Watts, and Beverly Desormeaux.
Family will be present to receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire, Texas, where Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pattison, Texas, Father David DuBois, Celebrant.
A second visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Johnson and Brown Funeral Home in Iowa, Louisiana where Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Lacassine Cemetery in Lacassine, La.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Tim Parnell, Brian Parnell, Herc Meier (Gilbert, III), and Ryan Wampler; and sons-in-law, Herc Meier (Gilbert Jr.), Dan Fawvor, Ric Obenberger and Ronnie Bockhorn.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 300, Pattison, TX 77466 or to Heart of Texas Hospice, 11441 32nd Avenue, Suite B, Texas City, TX 77591.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, P.O. Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - (281) 934-2424 - www.schmidtfunerals.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 18, 2019