Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Mary Dobard


1924 - 2019
Mary Dobard Obituary
LAKE CHARLES - Mary Dobard, born May 20, 1924, daughter of the late Samuel Pizzitolo and Florence Bongiovinni, passed away in a local care center Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 95.
Mary is survived by her son-in-law, George Michael Frankos Jr.; brother, Nicholas Pizzitolo; grandchildren, George Michael Frankos, III; Annette Frankos Kent; Georgina Frankos; Jeanine Cicardo; 6 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her longtime friend and caretaker of 35 years, Kathleen Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dawn Frankos; son, Leon Daniel Billek; and brothers, Vincent, Frank and Samuel Pizzitolo.
Mary was born in New Orleans and loved meeting and being with people. She was of the Catholic faith and was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Graveside services are Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. The Rev. Samuel Orsot will officiate.
Published in American Press on Dec. 1, 2019
