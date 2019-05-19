The celebration of and the remembrance of the life of Dr Mary Elizabeth Landers will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 812 Kirkman Street, where she was a member since 1957. The sanctuary service will be officiated by the Reverend Weldon C. Bares at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Family, friends and former students are invited and are welcomed to attend and offer their prayers and respects.

Dr. Landers' passing was preceded by that of her husband, Dr. Robert Bruce Landers and her youngest son, Robert Thomas Landers, CRNA. She is survived by her eldest son, David Bruce Landers, MD; by her grandchildren, Thomas Landers, Emily Landers Ransom and Elizabeth Marie Landers; by her great grandchildren, Addyson Grace Ransom and Rayburn David Landers, and by her dear sister, Rowena Poteet James.

Mary Landers was born on a farm in 1920 and spent a pastoral life growing up near New Edinburgh, Arkansas. She attended Arkansas State Teacher's College where she met the Love of her life, Robert B. Landers. They were married in 1942 and moved across America to many different Army postings during WWII. Dr. Landers received her Master's degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, had two sons and settled in Little Rock. She moved to Lake Charles in 1957 where she taught 3rd Grade at Dolby and F.K. White schools. She attended McNeese and earned a Doctorate degree in Early Childhood Education in 1968 where she remained and subsequently taught many young students aspiring to become future teachers. She enjoyed her retirement years spending them with local and global travel with her husband; with visits to her mother and siblings; with painting; decorative sewing and making stained glass; with crabbing excursions and fishing trips to Toledo Bend; with nurturing her grandchildren, Thomas, Emily and Elizabeth; and in the company of her sons, David and Robert.

Following the church service, Dr. Mary Landers will be interred at Consolata next to her husband, Dr. Robert Landers, and her son, Robert Landers.