Mary Ellen Bowers Courmier
1951 - 2020
Mary Ellen Bowers Courmier of Stockbridge, Ga, 69, passed away Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in a local hospital.
She was born in Jennings, La on May 9, 1951.
She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, camping, her dogs, and being surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Wayne Courmier of Stockbridge Ga, Two brothers, Ronnie and Larry and one sister, Ann, all living in Louisiana.
She had three daughters, Dawn Elkins and husband Bryan Elkins of Stockbridge, Ga, Michelle Burgess and husband Wayne Burgess of Westlake, La, and Amanda Kuhne of Locust Grove, Ga, two sons, Jay Henry and wife Crystal Henry of Carlyss, La, and Michael Martin and wife Krista Martin of Murphysboro, Tn, and 16 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ida and Lawrence, and brother Joe Bowers of Sulphur, La.
A memorial service in honor of Mary's life will be held at a later date.

Published in American Press on Aug. 10, 2020.
