Mary Ellen Fondel Semien was born on August 10, 1935 to Rosa Beatrice Williams and David James Fondel, Sr. Mary Ellen, was the sixth child born to this union and was named after her maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Williams. Mary Ellen departed this life suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. at Jennings American Legion Hospital. In June 1957, she married Arthur J. Lewis and to that union, four children were born, Donnie Patrese Lewis, Arthur Julius Lewis II, Franklin David Lewis, & Kevin Ray Lewis. In December 1969, she united in holy matrimony to Antoine Semien, Sr.; and became mother to his two children from a previous marriage, Gwendolyn Ann Semien & Antoine Jr. Their marriage lasted 53 years.
At an early age, Mary Ellen was baptized at Old Emanuel Baptist Church in Lake Charles, LA. She was later baptized by Elder Louis B. Baker at Sharon Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church. She later united with Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. R.B. House, where she served as Minister of Music. She later moved her membership to True Light Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Alvin J. Noel, where she remained until her passing. Upon moving to Jennings, LA, Mary Ellen united with Mt. Triumph Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Carl M. Fontenot, Sr. and later Pastor C. James Fontenot where she served as a Deaconess.
Mary Ellen was a 1955 graduate of W.O. Boston High School in Lake Charles, LA. In 1956, she attended Oakwood Pre-Nursing College in Huntsville, AL. In 1958, she attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the General Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, she began working at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where she was the first black surgical nurse until 1965. When her father and mother organized Fondel Memorial Chapel in 1965, she served as Secretary/Treasurer and a Licensed Funeral Director, which later lead to her dream of establishing her own funeral home. On November 14, 2009, she became the co-founder and owner of Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC in Jennings, LA. along-side her husband, Antoine Semien, Sr.
Mary Ellen was truly a remarkable woman… She was multidimensional with many God given talents…Being a Registered Nurse and Licensed Funeral Director, Mary Ellen was also a lyric soprano soloist; business owner, musician, insurance counselor agent; manager, narrator/disc jockey for Radio Station KLOU in Lake Charles for the Rosa Fondel Spiritual Program. She was a cake decorator, wedding coordinator, florist, political activist; notary public (30 years); business professional; community servant; and most of all a servant of God on both district and state levels. She spent 5 years as assistant to former City of Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.
Mary Ellen loved politics and was actively involved in many local, state, and national political campaigns… as a result of this involvement, she enjoyed the respect and friendship of many elected officials at all levels of government. Those friendships would allow her the opportunity to help many people in her community. Her pollical involvement would allow her to travel extensively throughout the United States and attend Presidential Inaugurations.
Mary Ellen loved her family…She was the "go to person" when there was a need and became the matriarch of the family after the passing of her mother. There was nothing too big or too small for Mary Ellen…She would make it happen. Her keen intellect and razor-sharp mind and wit was evident to all she came to know. She loved her husband of 51 years and enjoyed traveling together around the United States and visiting with family and friends during their travels.
Mary Ellen valued the importance of education and served with the Parent Teacher Association, working tirelessly with the school administrations and the Calcasieu Parish School Board to make sure that children and schools in North & Central Lake Charles were adequately provided for. She was instrumental in getting Opelousas Street Elementary renamed to Ralph Wilson Elemtary, Eastside Elementary renamed to Rosa Fondel Elementary and Riverside Elementary renamed to Combre Elementary which is now Combre-Fondel Elementary. She and her husband were able to send all six of their children to college.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, David Sr. & Rosa; five brothers, John D. Fondel, James (J.C) Fondel, Marion Fondel, David J. Fondel, Jr., and Raymond M. Fondel, Sr.; one sister, Frances Fondel; one special nephew, Garry D. Fondel; two sons-in-law, Darol W. Page, Sr. & Louis B. Doshier; one goddaughter, Melinda Chatman.
Mary Ellen leaves to cherish her sweet memories; her husband, Antoine Semien, Sr; four sons, Antoine (Pamela) Semien, Jr., Arthur J. Lewis, II, Min. Franklin D. Lewis, Sr., and Kevin (Sandra) Lewis, Sr.; two daughters, Gwendolyn A. Semien and Donnie P. Lewis-Page; two brothers, Rev. Franklin E. (Stella) Fondel, Sr. and George C. Fondel, Sr; twenty-two grandchildren, Tywanna (Alex) Dushime, Jessica (Jesse) Guillory, Christopher (Isabella) Doshier, James Lewis, Jennifer Lewis, Christopher (Nicole) Reado, Tiffany Groves, Joshua Semien, Franklin Lewis, II, Kevin Lewis, Jr., Toccara (Kenneth) Babineaux, Perry Banks, Tristan (LaShonda) Pete, Aidan Semien, LaShonda Banks, Tyree Rideau, Terrell Rideau, Jereka Rideau, Andrea Rideau, Tevin Davis, Darrell Moss, Jr., and Derrec Simien; nineteen great-grandchildren, Greyson, Jermaine, Tyler, Braylon, Ava, Camryn, Christopher "CJ" Jr., Jayanah, J'Nayla, Jordyn, Emani, Tannia, Tianna, A'Mir; Deja, Kenydi, Journee, Tristen "TJ" Jr., and Franklin III; one great-great grandson, Carter; four goddaughters, Georgia Rose Fondel West, Angela Fondel, Sabrina Lewis and Cheryl Willis; special friends, Sandra Hall, Linda Lloyd, Agnes Allen, Glenda Ward, and Augustine Ventroy; a host of nieces, nephews, adopted sons & daughters, and friends.
Mary Ellen's Motto: "If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain."