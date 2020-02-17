Home

POWERED BY

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Mary Estelle Knapp


1971 - 2020
Mary Estelle Knapp Obituary
Mary Estelle Knapp, 48, of Sulphur, La., died on Feb. 16, 2020, in her residence. Mary was born on Nov. 10, 1971, to Guy Sr. and Mary Landry in Sulphur, La. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and word search games.
Those left to cherish her memories are her three children, Elizabeth Marie Knapp, William Leo Knapp and Stephanie Nicole Knapp; five siblings, Robert Landry, Joyce Abshire, Guy Jr. Landry, Bobby Landry and Frances Landry.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Knapp; her parents; and one brother, Mark Landry.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on Feb. 18, 2020
