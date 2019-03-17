Mary "Lucy" Ardoin Fontenot, 86, of Lake Charles, La., died at 6:10 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Fontenot was born March 21, 1932, in Mamou, La., and has lived in Lake Charles since 1950. She was a past member of St. Margaret Catholic Church and current member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church for the past 18 years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, ACTS Retreat, Rosary Group, Come Lord Jesus Group and served as a Lay Visitor. She was also involved with the Cursillo Movement, the Bereavement Group and the Altar Society. Mrs. fontenot was also a member of SLIC and served as both a Den Mother and Blue Bird Leader when her children were younger. She was also a part of the Council on Aging luncheons and enjoyed playing Pokeno and Bean Bag Baseball. Lucy also enjoyed gardening, sewing and loved her morning coffee. Even with her active schedule, she always made time for the most important thing in her life, her family; she will be missed dearly.

Mrs. Fontenot is survived by her sons, Silton Ray Fontenot and wife Kristi and Adrian Keith Fontenot and wife Christine; daughters, Patricia Ann Provost and husband David, Janet Lynn Miller and husband David, and Donna Marie Quebedeaux and husband Phillip, all of Lake Charles; sister, Agnes Miller of Iowa, La.; step-brother, Shelton Babineaux of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Michiko Ardoin of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Ryan Provost and wife Dr. Emese (Provost( Kalnoki-Kis, Kimberly Provost, Dustin Fontenot and wife Lindsey, Laci Fontenot and husband Daniel, Dr. Amber Fontenot-Ferriss and husband Richard, Kelsey Fontenot, Marlaena Miller-Holmes and husband Shaun, Monica Miller, Cory Quebedeaux and wife Jennifer, and Callie Whisenhunt and husband Mark; and 12 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Gussie Fontenot; mother, Celestine Balfa Ardoin; father and step-mother, Leus and Anastasia Ardoin; and brothers, Burnelle Ardoin and Lionel Ardoin.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind and Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8-10:30 a.m. Monday.

Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2019