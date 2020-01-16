|
Mary (Molly) Gilpin Miller Parker passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Born Mary Martha Gilpin on May 1, 1928, in Brownwood, Texas, to Thelma Faye Evans and Virgil Arthur Gilpin.
Her father Virgil was a plant manager for Swift & CO. They transferred and lived in many cities across the nation with Swift & Co, Ft. Worth, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Lake Charles, and San Antonio.
While living in Atlanta, her 4th grade best friend said her name "Mary Martha" was too long and she needed a nickname. She called her Molly and she has been Molly ever since. Her parents were not real pleased.
Molly graduated from Lake Charles High and attended McNeese College for 2 years. She transferred to L.S.U. and graduated in 1949.
She married Albert (Bubby) Martin Miller on July 22, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas. Bubby passed away on Oct. 11, 1988. She remarried to Marion H. parker on Sept. 9, 1992. Marion passed away on Dec. 6, 1999.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael G. Miller Sr. and wife Joyce of Houston, Texas, William A. Miller and wife Joyce of Orange, Texas, and Jack M. Miller and wife Pam of Lake Charles, seven grandchildren, Laury M. Drennan of Richmond, Texas, Michael G. Miller Jr. of Clearlake, Texas, Ryan A. Miller of Corpus Christi, Texas, Emily Harrell of Lake Charles, Madeline Miller of Lake Charles, La., Morgan Miller Willis of Carlyss, and William (Will) Miller of Lake Charles; five great-grandchildren, Miller J. Drennan, Parker R. Drennan, Molly May Miller, Lilly Grace Miller and Robert M. Miller.
Molly was preceded in death by husbands, Albert (Bubby) M. Miller and Marion H. Parker; one brother, Jack Evans Gilpin; her parents, Thelma Evans Gilpin and Virgil A. Gilpin.
Pallbearers are Michael G. Miller Jr., Ryan A. Miller, Will Miller, Miller J. Drennan, Parker R. Drennan, Johnnie Miller, Max (Boo) McFatter and Andrew Willis.
The Family thanks care givers: Mary Nix (9 years of service) and Andrea Robinson, Heart of Hospice nurses and aids.
After her third son was born, she went to work full time as a social worker and later a supervisor until her retirement from the state. She has always been an avid reader and enjoyed bridge and mah-jongg. She was a member of the Krewe of Mystic and the Pioneer Club.
In Feb 2010, Molly was awarded the "Purple and Gold" award for her philanthropic endeavors to the Lod cook Alumini Center and the cook hotel by the LSU Alumni Association. She has also funded an endowed scholarship Geaux Tigers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. till time of service at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral home in Lake Charles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The Rev. Charndler M Willis of First Presbyterian Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 16, 2020