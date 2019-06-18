Home

Chaddick Funeral Home
1931 N Pine St
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 460-5945
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church
Mary Helen Brown Obituary
Mary Helen Brown, 87, of DeRidder, La., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in DeRidder, La. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, from 5-10 p.m. at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Grace Church. Interment will be in Beauregard Cemetery. The Rev. George Lee Glass, the Rev. Doug Mitchell, and the Rev. Lindsey Burns will officiate.
She is survived by one son, W. Tommy Brown and Tammy of DeRidder, La.; three grandchildren, Amanda Brown of Lake Charles, La., Jake Brown and Jessica of DeRidder, La., and Jeffery Brown of Denham Springs, La.; two step-grandchildren, Taylor Harlow of Lake Charles, La., and Conner Harlow of Broussard, La.; 10 great-grandchildren, Jaisten, Dakota, Judson, Mailynn, Joslyn, Tylor, Trevor, Brendan, Savannah and Breannah.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Edgar Brown; two sons, Glenn Brown and Timothy Brown; and two grandsons, Josh Brown and Timothy Brown.
Published in American Press on June 18, 2019
