Mary Helen Rozas
1944 - 2020
Mary Helen Rozas, 76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born on March 15, 1944, in Crowley, La., to Leonard and Louise Faulk.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She was employed by Walmart and One Hour Martinizing.
She is survived by her husband, Morris J. Rozas; children, Davy Lee Thacker, son, John Wesley Thacker (Terri), and Jeffery Wade Thacker (Kelly); nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Hank Thacker; parents; and siblings, Irma Jane Faulk and Ogden John Faulk.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.
Lou Ella Duplechain will officiate. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m.

Published in American Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
July 16, 2020
Mary I'm glad you came into my life .Now you got your wings go fly high.You will be missed.
Becky Trivette
Family
July 16, 2020
Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Love all of you.
Junior & Esther Lambert
Friend
