Mary Helen Rozas, 76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She was born on March 15, 1944, in Crowley, La., to Leonard and Louise Faulk.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She was employed by Walmart and One Hour Martinizing.

She is survived by her husband, Morris J. Rozas; children, Davy Lee Thacker, son, John Wesley Thacker (Terri), and Jeffery Wade Thacker (Kelly); nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Hank Thacker; parents; and siblings, Irma Jane Faulk and Ogden John Faulk.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Lou Ella Duplechain will officiate. Burial will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store