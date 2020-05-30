Mary Helen Pyle Whiteard, 88 of Westlake, La., was called home on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Mary was one of three children born to Everett and Frankie Pyle on Nov. 10, 1931. She was a dutiful mother, teacher, grandmother, so read her poem below for more.
Mary Helen Pyle graduated class of '49 from Shreveport's Fair Park High;
Student at Northwestern State 'til in '52 she said, "Goodbye";
With a B.A. degree, to Westlake High she came
To begin a teaching career and through marriage to change her name.
Miss Pyle became Mrs. Whiteard when she married "Dub".
Together they built a home in Westlake which became a hub
For teacher friends to gather and share "Education" talk,
To dream and set goals for students they taught.
Mary Helen and Dub had their own Children--four--
Greg, Janet, Billy and Donna--All proud of the family name they wore.
Mary Helen's career spanned forty years;
She shared laughter with students and fellow teachers, and there were sometimes tears.
She taught fifth grade and first, third, fourth, and sixth;
And there's just no telling the pots of coffee she fixed
When she worked nights and weekends earning two graduate degrees;
For studying and writing papers were really no breeze,
Because this teacher, wife, and mother still had lesson plans and chores;
But one thing's for sure--life was certainly no bore!
In '63 she earned a Master's; Education Specialist in '73.
Mary Helen's tenacious and doing spirit just willed it to be.
In the year '79 Mary Helen entered a new role--
As elementary consultant, she gave body and soul
To the teachers she served so their students could learn.
Each achieving success was the goal for which she yearned.
Mary Helen, you've had a full career giving of yourself as an educator;
And now that retirement's beckoned, to other fulfilling desires you can cater.
You'll have more time to spend with family and friends,
Reading, cooking, spoiling grandchildren, just giving in to whims;
You'll have more time to devote to church, community and travel,
Any maybe try something new--just to have fun and dabble.
Mary Helen Whiteard, your friends with you the best!
Enjoy your retirement. Live life with Zest.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, William John Whiteard Jr.; parents; and a brother, Everett "Waymond" Pyle.
Those left to cherish her zest of life are her children, Greg (Pam) Whiteard, Janet W. Mhire, Billy Whiteard and Donna (Clint) Hudson; grandchildren, Robert William Mhire, Alicia Mhire, Danica Mhire, Callie Mhire, Miranda Whiteard, Blake Whiteard; great-grandchildren, Luke, Ella, Emma, Kase, Averie, Audrina, Mason; a sister, Evelyn Adams of Shreveport, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends at Hixson of Westlake on Saturday, May 30, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. led by Pastor Jason Johnson with virtual services also offered. Virtual service may be viewed at www.facebook.com/HixsonWestlake, we also invite you to sign her digital register book, leave a fond memory or sentiment of condolences on our website www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens
Published in American Press on May 30, 2020.