Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Hillene (Hebert) Deaton


1941 - 2019
Mary Hillene (Hebert) Deaton Obituary
Mary Hillene Hebert Deaton, age 78, of Westlake, La., passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Mary was born June 1, 1941, in San Diego, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Morgan Deaton; parents, Wallace "Preacher" Hebert and Nannie Locke "Bobbi" Hebert; brother, David Hebert; and a son-in-law, Jack Todd.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Robert Rex "Roby" Deaton Jr. and wife Kim, Mary Elizabeth Deaton Partin, Michael Hill Deaton and wife Tracie, and Benjamin Andrew Deaton and wife Claudia; sister, Linda Hebert Todd; brothers, Wally Hebert and wife Brenda, and Stephen Hebert and wife Jane; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will welcome friends beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Chapel in Westlake.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her caregiver, Kay Pousson, and the staff at Harbor Hospice for the wonderful tender loving care given to Hillene.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019
