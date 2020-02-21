|
Mary Ida Ancelet Terro, 86, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in a local hospital.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. She was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, and a life member of the American Legion. She loved to dance, play Bingo, and attend the LIFT program. Mary had worked in the cafeteria at W.W. Lewis Middle School and also worked for many years at the Holiday Inn and Chateau Charles.
Survivors include her children, Mark Terro and wife Suzette, David Terro and companion Susan McGraw, Danny Terro and wife Carolyn, and Linda Terro LeBoeuf, all of Sulphur, and Becky Terro Thibodeaux and husband Chuck of Moss Lake; her siblings, Roxanne Ancelet Nutt, William Ancelet and Darrel "Bee" Ancelet, all of Sulphur; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Terro Jr; her siblings, Calvin Ancelet, Gerald "Booster" Ancelet, Theo Ancelet Jr. and Sue Miller; and a grandson, Casey James Godeaux.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Caraway will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heart of Hospice, High Hope Care Center, and Mary's daughter-in-law, Carolyn Terro for their excellent care.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020