Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary J Burton Obituary
Mary J Burton, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mary was born Dec. 26, 1935, to Dulva and Margaret Mier in Morse, La.
Mary was a Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary's passion in life was to take care of her family and babysitting her grandchildren and other children. She has been a resident of Lake Charles for 49 years. Mary was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Donald Burton; her parents; brother, Dulva Mire Jr., Maxie Reed Mire; sister, Irene Benoit; brothers-in-law, John Broussard, Johnny Guillory, Wallace Benoit; daughter-in-law, Shirley Ann Jeanise; son-in-law, Bradley McDonald.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dwayne Burton and wife Lori of Longville, La., Andrew Jeanise III of Lake Charles, La.; daughters, Linda Faye McDonald of Sulphur, La., Raedonna Kaye Istre and husband Ronald of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Anna Mae Broussard of Jennings, La., Shirley Mary Guillory of Roanoke, La.; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume the following day at 8 a.m. Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019
