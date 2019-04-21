Mary J Burton, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mary was born Dec. 26, 1935, to Dulva and Margaret Mier in Morse, La.

Mary was a Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary's passion in life was to take care of her family and babysitting her grandchildren and other children. She has been a resident of Lake Charles for 49 years. Mary was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Donald Burton; her parents; brother, Dulva Mire Jr., Maxie Reed Mire; sister, Irene Benoit; brothers-in-law, John Broussard, Johnny Guillory, Wallace Benoit; daughter-in-law, Shirley Ann Jeanise; son-in-law, Bradley McDonald.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dwayne Burton and wife Lori of Longville, La., Andrew Jeanise III of Lake Charles, La.; daughters, Linda Faye McDonald of Sulphur, La., Raedonna Kaye Istre and husband Ronald of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Anna Mae Broussard of Jennings, La., Shirley Mary Guillory of Roanoke, La.; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume the following day at 8 a.m. Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary