Mary Jane Belton, 80, departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. She was born Sept. 16, 1939, to Albert Pitre and Orelia Ardoin Pitre in Basile, La.

She leaves to cherish her memories her four children, Harold (Charlotte) Belton, Vanessa Belton, Robert (Lela) Belton and Russell (Rima) Belton; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Orelia Pitre; her husband, Paul Belton; brother, Jimmy Pitre; son, Samuel Belton; and great-grandson, Malicha Freeman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. and a rosary at 10:45 a.m at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

