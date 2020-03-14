Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Mary Jane Leger


1948 - 2020
Mary Jane Leger Obituary
Mary Jane Leger, age 71, of Sulphur, La passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in a local hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on September 10, 1948 in Wilmington, De.
Mary Jane was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed fishing with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Burton Wilson, and a sister, Linda Sue Wilson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gale Leger of Sulphur; son, David Wilson Leger of Sulphur; mother, Gladys Rust Wilson of Georgetown, De; sisters, Kathleen Harrison of Albany, La; and Phyllis Waterman and husband, Herald of The Rock, Ga; brothers, Walter Wilson II and wife, Betty of Georgetown, De, Robert Wilson II and wife, Patti of Georgetown, De, and William Wilson II and wife, Bertha of Greenwood, De; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2020
