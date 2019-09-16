|
|
Mary Kathleen "Mary Kay" Burgin, 61, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Lake Charles, La., to Winston and Martha Hunt.
She will be remembered as a selfless lady and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will also be remembered for her love of LSU sports, little league baseball, arts and crafts, and the Eagles.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 42 years, Jack Burgin; son, Jack Burgin Jr. (Tonya); grandchildren, Trey Burgin, Meagan, Kade and Blake; great-grandchildren, Remi and Savanah; brother, Winston Ray Hunt II (Terri); numerous nieces and nephews; and step-mother, Jessie Hunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Tommy Magee will officiate. Burial will take place in Prien Memorial Park following the service. Visitaton will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home and will continue from 9-10 a.m.Wednesday.
Published in American Press on Sept. 16, 2019