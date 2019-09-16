Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Mary Burgin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burgin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathleen "Mary Kay" Burgin


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kathleen "Mary Kay" Burgin Obituary
Mary Kathleen "Mary Kay" Burgin, 61, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Lake Charles, La., to Winston and Martha Hunt.
She will be remembered as a selfless lady and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will also be remembered for her love of LSU sports, little league baseball, arts and crafts, and the Eagles.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 42 years, Jack Burgin; son, Jack Burgin Jr. (Tonya); grandchildren, Trey Burgin, Meagan, Kade and Blake; great-grandchildren, Remi and Savanah; brother, Winston Ray Hunt II (Terri); numerous nieces and nephews; and step-mother, Jessie Hunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Tommy Magee will officiate. Burial will take place in Prien Memorial Park following the service. Visitaton will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home and will continue from 9-10 a.m.Wednesday.
Published in American Press on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now