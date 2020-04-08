|
|
Mary Kathryn King Dodwell passed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in New Orleans, La. Mary was born in Lake Charles, La., June 10, 1938, to the late Albion (Ben) Stirling King and Violet Holman King. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Robert John Dodwell; two brothers, Van Holman King and Cyrus Arthur II (CA) King; and her sister, Betsy Bee King Robinson. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Dodwell Kellum (Jerry) and brother-in-law, Steve Dodwell (Karen); as well as nieces and nephews, Robby (Gloria) Robinson, Eddy (Denise) Robinson, Tanis I. Robinson, Brett (Traci) Dodwell, Christy Dodwell (Jeff) Foster, Kate (Jason Finch) Kellum, Kelly (Billy) Weems. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Ashley Robinson (Stephen Scullin), Makenzy (Jonathan) Perkins, Cheree' (Billy) Chapman, Lee (Paul) Lanier, Jacob and Jessica Foster, Cecilia, Bennett and Sophie Weems as well as 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
Mary earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's in Counseling and Guidance from McNeese State University. She worked with the Camp Fire Girls in Lake Charles and New Orleans, the Louisiana Child Welfare System in Thibodaux and taught math in public schools in New Orleans. She spent many summers at Camp Hardtner Episcopal Camp and Conference Center as Waterfront Director and Head Counselor. Her service in leadership for Camp Hardtner continued as chair of the Diocesan Summer Camping Committee and co-chair and chair of the Training Committee. Mary also organized and lead diocesan youth weekend and summer trips to Mexico.
After arriving in New Orleans at St. Anna's in 1971, she was St. Anna's High School Youth Director, served on the board of the Diocesan Episcopal Church Women and was instrumental in establishing support for clergy spouses and retired clergy. She was also instrumental in the development of the Solomon Episcopal Conference Center. The Western Diocese of Louisiana honored Mary with the Distinguished Servant Ministry Award for her leadership at Camp Hardtner spanned three decades.
St. Anna's Church recognized the dedication and support of Mary and her late husband, Bob, by naming The Dodwell House in their honor. The Dodwell House is an extension of St. Anna's Church as a learning center with many diverse programs for the underserved in the Treme District of New Orleans.
Celebrations of Mary's life will be held at a time we may gather in number at St. Anna's Episcopal Church in New Orleans and at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard in Lake Charles. In the meantime, the family asks that you consider cooking one of her recipes from her many cook books as you fondly remember her hospitality and generosity. Memorial donations in Mary's honor may be made to Camp Hardtner, The Dodwell House or St. Anna's Episcopal Church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2020