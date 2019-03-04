Mary Leona Taylor Jensen, 86, of Lake Charles, La., died at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jensen was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Eunice, La., and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a bookkeeper for Calcasieu Marine National Bank for a number of years. Mary will be remembered as a very religious woman who loved her Lord.

Mrs. Jensen is survived by her son, Lehman "Lee" Myers of Lake Charles; stepdaughter, Petra; brothers, Joseph "Johnny" Taylor and wife Marie of Sulphur and Charles "Bobby" Taylor and wife LaVona of Lake Charles; three grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; nephew, Chuck Taylor and wife Kelly of Gulfport, Miss.; her beloved pets, Sally and Sassy; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Jenson; parents, Ben and Theresa Taylor; and son, Ben Myers.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.