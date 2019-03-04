Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Mary Jensen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Leona (Taylor) Jensen


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Leona (Taylor) Jensen Obituary
Mary Leona Taylor Jensen, 86, of Lake Charles, La., died at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Jensen was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Eunice, La., and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a bookkeeper for Calcasieu Marine National Bank for a number of years. Mary will be remembered as a very religious woman who loved her Lord.
Mrs. Jensen is survived by her son, Lehman "Lee" Myers of Lake Charles; stepdaughter, Petra; brothers, Joseph "Johnny" Taylor and wife Marie of Sulphur and Charles "Bobby" Taylor and wife LaVona of Lake Charles; three grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; nephew, Chuck Taylor and wife Kelly of Gulfport, Miss.; her beloved pets, Sally and Sassy; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Jenson; parents, Ben and Theresa Taylor; and son, Ben Myers.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now