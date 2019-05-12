Services Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 (337) 478-8687 For more information about Mary Adkins Resources More Obituaries for Mary Adkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Lou (Wansbrough) Adkins

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Lou Wansbrough Adkins, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in a local care facility. Mary Lou was the daughter of John Henry "Jack" and Bon Ami Williams Wansbrough. She was born on March 19, 1927, in Los Angeles, Calif. The family relocated to Houston, Texas, where she attended Hogg Junior High where she was a member of the 1940 Razorback Pep Squad. She graduated from John H. Reagan High School as a Reagan Red Coat in August 1943. She attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas and the University of Texas before beginning a family of her own.

The oil business soon relocated her to the west Texas town of Snyder in August of 1950. On the same day she arrived in the Pan American Company camp, a young engineer James Leon Adkins arrived at the same company camp. Their first date was to the Permian Basin Oil Show in 1950. Mary Lou and Lon were married in Houston in 1952. The oil business moved them around to Grand Chenier, back to Houston, Hackberry, and finally settled in Sulphur, La. Mary Lou was proud of the fact that the family stayed in one place long enough for all of her children to graduate from Sulphur High School.

Mary Lou was active in the Rose Club, a Charter Member of Bayou Oaks Country Club, an avid Bridge Player, and served in various roles with Holy Trinity and Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Churches. She was fond of Sunday dinners with the family, time at the beach, bird-watching, tea parties, growing roses, and the never-ending yard work tending her wide variety of flowers, bulbs, ferns, and shrubs. Family gatherings were important to her and her favorite times were when the family could be together for meals or holiday celebrations.

Raising a family took her from her pursuit of a college degree which remained a life-long goal. When time permitted her to once again pursue her studies, she enrolled at McNeese State University and earned her degree in 1978. Her favorite college courses were related to her hobby of oil painting and she enjoyed her Art Classes at McNeese. The painting came easy to her, but making the frames gave her fits. Her home is decorated with many of her original paintings. Her favorite artist was Monet and her favorite colors were pink and green, including the pink trim of her house.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Bon Ami Wansbrough; and her brothers, Robert and Richard Wansbrough. Also preceding her was her daughter, Dana Cheryl Campbell; and Lon Adkins, her husband of fifty-four years.

Mary Lou is survived by three of her children, Lea Langley, Debbie Moreno and her husband John, and Charlie Adkins and his wife Jackie. She is survived by four grandchildren, Shawnna Duplechian (Scott), Michael Aucoin (Katrina), Jeremy Adkins (Sarah) and Christie Webre (Ryan). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Shianne Fuslier, Grace Duplechian, Jack Adkins, Luke Adkins, Lyle Adkins, and Charlie Webre. In addition, she is survived by three adopted great-grandchildren, Baily Duplechian, Karly Duplechian, and Gabe Aucoin.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of the Lake Charles Care Center and Brighton Bridge Hospice for their care of Mary Lou.

A private family service will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church with burial to follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South. The family encourages you to stop what you are doing one afternoon, sit down with a friend, and have a cup of tea in memory of Mary Lou. Be sure to wear the fanciest hat you can find. If you choose, donations in Mary Lou's memory may be made to St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 123 West Sale Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605. Published in American Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries